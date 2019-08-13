Dr. Mary Monaco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monaco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Monaco, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary Monaco, DO
Dr. Mary Monaco, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Silver Cross Hospital.
Dr. Monaco works at
Dr. Monaco's Office Locations
-
1
Palos Medical Group LLC15300 West Ave, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 923-7874
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Monaco?
I've been seeing Dr. Monaco for about 4 years no. She really knows how to run her own practice professionally. Everyone there is so very kind to me every time I have to go in or if there are any questions on either of our parts. Dr. Monaco is very to the point and no slop. She takes what she does seriously and she takes the extra mile for precautions. She is kind-hearted and is always asking a question about how I am and how life is going. Dr. Mancao had made very many after-hours and personal house calls to check on me after any medical changes, blood drawing or tests that have been done. I would recommend consulting with Dr. Mancaco and her office. It's a very clean facility. -One happy patient
About Dr. Mary Monaco, DO
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1972607497
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monaco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monaco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monaco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monaco works at
Dr. Monaco has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monaco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Monaco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monaco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monaco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monaco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.