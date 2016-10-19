Overview

Dr. Mary Monroe-Rodman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Monroe-Rodman works at Mercy Medical Group - Carmichael in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.