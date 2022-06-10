Dr. Mary Mortell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mortell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mortell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Mortell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea and University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Locations
Huron Gastroenterology Assocs5300 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 434-6262
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was comfortable and hospitable and caring.
About Dr. Mary Mortell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1851370142
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Mortell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mortell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mortell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mortell has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mortell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Mortell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mortell.
