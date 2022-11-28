Overview

Dr. Mary Mosko, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital, Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Mosko works at Mercy Health Physicians in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in Blue Ash, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.