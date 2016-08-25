Dr. Mary Mouradian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouradian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Mouradian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Mouradian, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Mouradian works at
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (848) 288-9418
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Did not rush; listened to all questions and concerns, responding with facts, care and empathy. Excellent doctor and highly recommended.
- Neurology
- English, Arabic
- 1750457305
- Neurology
Dr. Mouradian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mouradian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mouradian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mouradian works at
Dr. Mouradian speaks Arabic.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouradian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouradian.
