Overview of Dr. Mary Mulcahey, MD

Dr. Mary Mulcahey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED &amp; DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with Tulane Lakeside Hospital and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Mulcahey works at Tulane Institute of Sports Medicine in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.