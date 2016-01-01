Dr. Mary Dement, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dement is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Dement, MD
Dr. Mary Dement, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
About Dr. Mary Dement, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Female
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Augusta University Medical Center
