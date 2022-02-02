See All General Surgeons in Akron, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Murray, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (19)
Map Pin Small Akron, OH
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Murray, MD

Dr. Mary Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Murray works at Akron Breast Surgeons in Akron, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Murray's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breast Health Center
    1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 344-2778
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Akron General Reflections Breast Health Center
    400 Wabash Ave Bldg 301, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 873-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery
Breast Abscess
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Fibrocystic Breast Disease Chevron Icon
Nipple Conditions Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Murray, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275580631
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Akron General Medical Center
    Residency
    • Akron Gen Med Center
    Internship
    • Akron Genl Famprac
    Medical Education
    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Kent State University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
