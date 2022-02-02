Dr. Mary Murray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Murray, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Murray, MD
Dr. Mary Murray, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center.
Dr. Murray's Office Locations
Breast Health Center1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 344-2778Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Akron General Reflections Breast Health Center400 Wabash Ave Bldg 301, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 873-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a little nervous about my visit with Dr. Murray upon reading some of these reviews. She delivered some news to me that wasn’t great, and while she isn’t one to gush with emotion, I could see the kindness in her eyes. She is first and foremost a doctor. And I went to her for medical advice and not emotional support. As long as she is taking care of me medically, it’s 5 stars from me. That being said, Dr. Murray and her staff assured me several times before leaving “we’ve got you”. That alone was all the support I needed to feel safe. Thank you Dr. Murray and staff. I’m glad I have you on my team for this.
About Dr. Mary Murray, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1275580631
Education & Certifications
- Akron General Medical Center
- Akron Gen Med Center
- Akron Genl Famprac
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Kent State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Murray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.