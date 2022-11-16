Overview

Dr. Mary Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Castroville, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at San Antonio Kidney in Castroville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.