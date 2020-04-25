Overview of Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO

Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Nowlin works at Nowlin Psychiatric Clinic PC in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.