Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO
Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Nowlin works at
Dr. Nowlin's Office Locations
1
Nowlin Psychiatric Clinic PC8414 E Shea Blvd Ste 102, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (623) 322-7301Tuesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
2
Michael Forbes Warden Phd Pllc7155 W Campo Bello Dr Ste C120, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 322-7301
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nowlin listens to us as parents. She saved my child from the wrong meds that he was overly medicated on from a different provider in the behavioral health system. She found the right diagnosis and meds for him to be successful. We moved our other son over to her as well and he has been more successful. She understands the impact of foster care and adoption, and she respects us. Not thrilled to be charged a missed appointment fee when we had a different date in our calendar than the front desk. Always get it in writing.
About Dr. Mary Nowlin, DO
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1316928153
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nowlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nowlin accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nowlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nowlin works at
Dr. Nowlin has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nowlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Nowlin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nowlin.
