Overview of Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO

Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO is a Pulmonologist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. O'Connor works at Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.