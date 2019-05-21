See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Commerce Township, MI
Overview of Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO

Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO is a Pulmonologist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. O'Connor works at Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital
    1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 937-3395
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Consultants PC
    5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 365, Clarkston, MI 48346 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 922-9283

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 21, 2019
    Six Stars out of Five. February 2019 Dr. O'Connor treated a raging infection and breathing problems that caused cardiac arrest my wife experienced after hip surgery. Dr. O'Connor's thought-out methodical steps prevented brain damage and loss of mobility and speech. Today, my wife tiled the bathroom. How's that for recovery?
    — May 21, 2019
    About Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851401129
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

