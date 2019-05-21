Dr. O'Connor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO
Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO is a Pulmonologist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital and Mclaren Oakland.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
-
1
Dmc Huron Valley-sinai Hospital1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Directions (248) 937-3395Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine Consultants PC5701 Bow Pointe Dr Ste 365, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 922-9283
Hospital Affiliations
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. O'Connor?
Six Stars out of Five. February 2019 Dr. O'Connor treated a raging infection and breathing problems that caused cardiac arrest my wife experienced after hip surgery. Dr. O'Connor's thought-out methodical steps prevented brain damage and loss of mobility and speech. Today, my wife tiled the bathroom. How's that for recovery?
About Dr. Mary O'Connor, DO
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1851401129
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Connor accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Connor works at
Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Emphysema, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.