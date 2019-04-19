Overview of Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD

Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in New Haven, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.