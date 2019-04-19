Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD
Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. O'Connor's Office Locations
Orthopedics4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-2000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Yale Orthopaedics & Rehab1450 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-3077
Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2579Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I met with her for an hour consult! She spelled everything out so well!
About Dr. Mary O'Connor, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Oncology
- Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Yale University
