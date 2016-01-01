Overview of Dr. Mary O'Donnell, MD

Dr. Mary O'Donnell, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. O'Donnell works at Woodbridge Internal Med in Woodbridge, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.