Dr. Mary Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Olsen, MD
Dr. Mary Olsen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Anesthesia Associates Pain Institute Pllc740 Hospital Dr Ste 150, Beaumont, TX 77701 Directions (409) 832-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Olsen is very thorough and smart. She has a vast array of knowledge on diseases and conditions that I've never heard of. Her staff is exceptional. Raven, Carrie and Julie are always pleasant! Julie always returns my calls and Raven is always eager to help no matter what the issue. Carrie's down to earth and personal approach eases your worries and makes you feel less anxious. They have a new lady upfront but she is always professional when you arrive. Refills are always done without delay and greet you with a smile always. Very professional on the phone too. I will continue to be a patient with her and her NP, Melissia Berry as long as she is open.
About Dr. Mary Olsen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1083723753
Education & Certifications
- Washington University
- Internal Medicine
