Dr. Mary Parker, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Parker, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mary Parker, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Richmond, IN.
Dr. Parker works at
Locations
-
1
Richmond Family Dentistry1429 Chester Blvd Ste A, Richmond, IN 47374 Directions (765) 232-2159
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
Pleasant
About Dr. Mary Parker, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1750874244
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Parker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.