Dr. Mary Peavey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Peavey, MD

Dr. Mary Peavey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Peavey works at Atlantic Reproductive Medicine Specialists in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peavey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Reproductive
    10208 Cerny St Ste 306, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 248-8777
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization

Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 25, 2022
    If I could give Dr. Peavey 10 stars I would. Dr. Peavey is the most sensitive, kind Doctor I have ever encountered. I know that fertility is a sensitive issue and most docs do a good job navigating that, but Dr. Peavey genuinely cares (or at least that is the vibe she gives off) for her patients and their successes and losses. She is always patient with many questions I had, or explaining something I did understand, and there was ALWAYS a game plan and path forward. I hope I don't need her again, but if I do, she would be my #1 choice. I have recommended her to several people already!
    Jess — Jan 25, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Peavey, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1013159094
    Education & Certifications

    • TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / BAYLOR COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
