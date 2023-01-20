Dr. Mary Pentel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pentel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Pentel, MD
Dr. Mary Pentel, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.
Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center4727 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Directions (904) 880-0622
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
I LOVE her! Already recommended her to so many people I may never get an appointment I wish I could show you before and after pics .. AMAZING!!!
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1588677058
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Pentel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pentel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pentel has seen patients for Rash, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pentel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
75 patients have reviewed Dr. Pentel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pentel.
