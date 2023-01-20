See All Dermatologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Mary Pentel, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (75)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Pentel, MD is a Dermatologist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine.

Dr. Pentel works at Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Dermatology & Laser Cosmetic Center
    4727 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 880-0622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rash
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Rash
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection

Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pentel?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I LOVE her! Already recommended her to so many people I may never get an appointment I wish I could show you before and after pics .. AMAZING!!!
    Melinda Foley — Jan 20, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Mary Pentel, MD
    About Dr. Mary Pentel, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588677058
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

