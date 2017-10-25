Dr. Mary Pepine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Pepine, MD
Dr. Mary Pepine, MD is a Dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.
Mary L. Pepine MD Pllc727 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33801 Directions (863) 687-2055
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Meritain Health
It's refreshing not to have to wait on a doctor, she always gets us right in. I drive from Winter Haven to see her and she has see my whole family. She always gives samples when she has them and works to find a medication that won't cost a fortune even with insurance. I have and will continue to recommend ...
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518965672
- USF
- U Ala
- University of Florida
Dr. Pepine has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pepine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pepine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pepine has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pepine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepine.
