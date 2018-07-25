Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Perez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Perez, MD
Dr. Mary Perez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Perez's Office Locations
- 1 8627 Cinnamon Creek Dr Bldg 1, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 641-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perez?
We love Dr. Perez. She had an incredible bedside manner for the kiddos and the parents. She cares about the kids and takes the time to answer all questions. She goes above and beyond and follows up.
About Dr. Mary Perez, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1982721973
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.