Dr. Mary Perry, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary Perry, DO
Dr. Mary Perry, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
Hibiscus Womens Care330 E Hibiscus Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 724-2229
Health First, Melbourne, FL1350 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-7000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 3 1765 Berglund Ln Ste 102, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 724-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Perry is kind, trustworthy, and knowledgeable. She had me as a patient with my first (and high risk) pregnancy. She explains things in understandable detail and with the best interest of the mom/baby in mind. She works with you as you are part of a team together. Dr. Perry is now my regular Gyn as I trust her more than any other doctors we have met.
About Dr. Mary Perry, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1770527913
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, Amniocentesis and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
