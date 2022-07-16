Dr. Mary Peters, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Peters, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mary Peters, DPM
Dr. Mary Peters, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Peters' Office Locations
-
1
Ocotillo Foot & Ankle270 W Chandler Heights Rd Ste 5, Chandler, AZ 85248 Directions (480) 895-0276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Ocotillo Foot & Ankle Centers, PLLC13838 S 46th Pl Ste 105, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Directions (480) 940-5172Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor on time explains answers questions not rushed staff well suited for the job.
About Dr. Mary Peters, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568410371
Education & Certifications
- San Pedro Penisula Hospital
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
