Dr. Mary Peters, MD

Family Medicine
2.7 (57)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mary Peters, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Peters works at Mary H Peters MD in Stuart, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mary Peters MD
    2628 SE Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34994 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 219-4777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Insomnia
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Insomnia
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (32)
    Mar 11, 2020
    I APPRIATE THE TIME DR. PETERS SPENT WITH ME, EACH VISIT. IN CONTRARY TO OTHER DRS, THEY DON'T SPEND ANYTIME WITH THEIR PATIENTS. SHE LISTEN TO HER CLIENTS, SHE'S RESPECTFUL OF PATIENT'S INPUT. SHE GIVE PATIENT'S TIME TO SPEAK ABOUT THEIR PROBLEMS.
    M. MOSS — Mar 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Peters, MD
    About Dr. Mary Peters, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932112745
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

