Dr. Mary Peterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Midlife Health Center at Magee-Womens Hospital in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.