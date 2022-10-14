Dr. Mary Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Peterson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Peterson, MD
Dr. Mary Peterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson's Office Locations
North Hills Office9000 Brooktree Rd Ste 400, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 934-1600
Magee Internal Medicine300 Halket St Ste 5710, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 366-1322
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Very understanding patient & professional
About Dr. Mary Peterson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1871553792
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
