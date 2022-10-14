See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wexford, PA
Dr. Mary Peterson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Peterson, MD

Dr. Mary Peterson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital.

Dr. Peterson works at Midlife Health Center at Magee-Womens Hospital in Wexford, PA with other offices in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

    North Hills Office
    9000 Brooktree Rd Ste 400, Wexford, PA 15090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 934-1600
    Magee Internal Medicine
    300 Halket St Ste 5710, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 366-1322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hot Flashes Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2022
    Very understanding patient & professional
    Darnell Brown — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Mary Peterson, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871553792
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Medical College of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

