Dr. Mary Picone, MD

Neurology
4.1 (20)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mary Picone, MD

Dr. Mary Picone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Picone works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Dr. Picone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr
    718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 837-0727
    Monday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Name Medical Center

Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr. Picone is compassionate and makes you feel at ease. She is a specialist in MS and truly cares about the well being of her patients.
    — Apr 04, 2021
    About Dr. Mary Picone, MD

    • Neurology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Italian
    • 1295888030
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Picone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Picone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Picone has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Picone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Picone works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Picone’s profile.

    Dr. Picone has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Picone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Picone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Picone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Picone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Picone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

