Dr. Mary Picone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mary Picone, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 837-0727Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr. Picone is compassionate and makes you feel at ease. She is a specialist in MS and truly cares about the well being of her patients.
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Italian
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
