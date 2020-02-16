See All Plastic Surgeons in Amarillo, TX
Dr. Mary Piskun, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Piskun, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Amarillo, TX
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Piskun, MD

Dr. Mary Piskun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

Dr. Piskun works at Advanced Reconstructive Foot Centers PA in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Piskun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Reconstructive Foot Centers PA
    500 Quail Creek Dr Unit B, Amarillo, TX 79124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-8731
  2. 2
    Bsa Hospital LLC
    1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 358-8731
  3. 3
    1600 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 803-9427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
  • Northwest Texas Healthcare System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Breast Reduction
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Piskun?

    Feb 16, 2020
    So thankful for Dr. Piskun! I have always have experienced fabulous results. Her office is always kind and responsive. Dr. Piskun is as caring as any doctor I have ever met!.
    SPB — Feb 16, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Piskun, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Piskun, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Piskun to family and friends

    Dr. Piskun's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Piskun

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Piskun, MD.

    About Dr. Mary Piskun, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679680839
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Texas Technical University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Piskun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piskun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Piskun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Piskun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Piskun works at Advanced Reconstructive Foot Centers PA in Amarillo, TX. View the full address on Dr. Piskun’s profile.

    Dr. Piskun has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piskun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Piskun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piskun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piskun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piskun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Piskun, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.