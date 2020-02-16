Dr. Mary Piskun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Piskun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Piskun, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Piskun, MD
Dr. Mary Piskun, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Piskun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Piskun's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Reconstructive Foot Centers PA500 Quail Creek Dr Unit B, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 358-8731
-
2
Bsa Hospital LLC1600 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8731
- 3 1600 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 803-9427
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Piskun?
So thankful for Dr. Piskun! I have always have experienced fabulous results. Her office is always kind and responsive. Dr. Piskun is as caring as any doctor I have ever met!.
About Dr. Mary Piskun, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1679680839
Education & Certifications
- Texas Technical University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Piskun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Piskun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Piskun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Piskun works at
Dr. Piskun has seen patients for Wound Repair and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Piskun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Piskun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Piskun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Piskun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Piskun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.