Dr. Mary Pontzer, MD
Dr. Mary Pontzer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Janvier Counseling & Associates LLC8500 Brooktree Rd Ste 230, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 935-6920
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1225162654
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Dr. Pontzer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pontzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pontzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pontzer.
