Dr. Mary Powderly, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mary Powderly, MD

Dr. Mary Powderly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. 

Dr. Powderly works at Balancing Health in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powderly's Office Locations

    Balancing Health
    32 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 356-1266

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.



4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)

About Dr. Mary Powderly, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1871675322
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mary Powderly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powderly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Powderly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Powderly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Powderly works at Balancing Health in Somerset, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Powderly’s profile.

Dr. Powderly has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powderly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Powderly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powderly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powderly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powderly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

