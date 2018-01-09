Dr. Mary Powderly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powderly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Powderly, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Powderly, MD
Dr. Mary Powderly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Somerset, NJ.
Dr. Powderly works at
Dr. Powderly's Office Locations
Balancing Health32 Worlds Fair Dr Ste 201, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 356-1266
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Powderly has been my doctor for 15 years and now my daughter’s as well. I don’t think I can say enough good things about her and Dr.Cimino. Because of them I was able to finally recover from a lifetime of hormonal issues, post party depression and get through menopause easily. I do highly recommend them. My daughter had no help with lymes for a year but was successfully treated by Dr.Powderly.
About Dr. Mary Powderly, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1871675322
Dr. Powderly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powderly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powderly works at
Dr. Powderly has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powderly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Powderly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powderly.
