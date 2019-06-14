Overview of Dr. Mary Powers, MD

Dr. Mary Powers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Powers works at Mary A Powers MD in Long Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.