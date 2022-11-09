Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prendergast is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD
Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Prendergast's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Irish person
About Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD
- Nephrology & Hypertension
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Al
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- Royal Hosp Trust
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
