Overview of Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD

Dr. Mary Prendergast, MD is a Nephrology & Hypertension Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology & Hypertension, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Prendergast works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.