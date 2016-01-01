Dr. Mary Prentice, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prentice is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Prentice, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Prentice, MD
Dr. Mary Prentice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.
Dr. Prentice's Office Locations
Professional Imaging LLC1717 Rotary Dr, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 272-6277
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Prentice, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1700993581
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prentice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prentice accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prentice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prentice has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prentice.
