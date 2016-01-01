Overview of Dr. Mary Prentice, MD

Dr. Mary Prentice, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas.



Dr. Prentice works at Christina Louise Carnes in Humble, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.