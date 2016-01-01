Overview of Dr. Mary Velasquez Purisima, MD

Dr. Mary Velasquez Purisima, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Twinsburg, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Velasquez Purisima works at Ccf-twinsburg Ambulatory Pharmacy in Twinsburg, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH and Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.