Dr. Mary Quiceno, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Quiceno, MD
Dr. Mary Quiceno, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Queceno treated me at UTSW. She is empathetic and thorough. I have no hesitation in recommending her.
About Dr. Mary Quiceno, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
