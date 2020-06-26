Dr. Mary Ransom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ransom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Ransom, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Ransom, MD
Dr. Mary Ransom, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Ransom's Office Locations
Senior Health Center PC5855 Bremo Rd Ste 207, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 893-8656
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ransom made me feel comfortable. More importantly, she diagnosed my condition accurately and in a timely manner. Thank you.
About Dr. Mary Ransom, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487697389
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ransom has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ransom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ransom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ransom has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ransom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ransom. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ransom.
