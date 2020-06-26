Overview of Dr. Mary Ransom, MD

Dr. Mary Ransom, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Ransom works at Senior Health Center PC in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.