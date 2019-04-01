See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Manhasset, NY
Dr. Mary Rausch, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.4 (23)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mary Rausch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Rausch works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in Smithtown, NY, Huntington, NY and Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Shore University Hospital
    300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 562-2323
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwell Health Fertility at Smithtown
    285 E Main St Ste 100, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 650-2229
  3. 3
    Huntington Hospital
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 674-7312
  4. 4
    6860 Austin St Ste 402, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 830-2229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Polyps
Diagnostic Imaging
Ectopic Pregnancy
Cervical Polyps
Diagnostic Imaging
Ectopic Pregnancy

Treatment frequency



Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Easy Choice Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    About Dr. Mary Rausch, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225237449
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Columbia University Affiliated Hospitals
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Rausch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rausch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rausch has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rausch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rausch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rausch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rausch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

