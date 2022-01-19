Overview of Dr. Mary Riggs, DO

Dr. Mary Riggs, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.



Dr. Riggs works at Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group in Crystal Lake, IL with other offices in Huntley, IL, McHenry, IL and Woodstock, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.