Dr. Mary Robbins, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Robbins, MD
Dr. Mary Robbins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.
Dr. Robbins works at
Dr. Robbins' Office Locations
Shoals Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC1751 Veterans Dr Ste 205, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-0081
Glasgow Ob Gyn Specialists Psc541 W College St Ste 2400, Florence, AL 35630 Directions (256) 767-0081
Hospital Affiliations
- North Alabama Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 60 years old and I am also an RN. If you want to know if a Physician is good or not, just ask a nurse. I can say without hesitation that Dr. Robbins is one of the most knowledgeable, most compassionate and caring Womens Physician in this area. Those who are able to get an appointment with her are very blessed!
About Dr. Mary Robbins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tn College Of Med
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robbins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robbins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Robbins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robbins.
