Dr. Mary Robbins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Robbins, MD

Dr. Mary Robbins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Florence, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with North Alabama Medical Center.

Dr. Robbins works at Shoals Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC in Florence, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robbins' Office Locations

    Shoals Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC
    1751 Veterans Dr Ste 205, Florence, AL 35630 (256) 767-0081
    Glasgow Ob Gyn Specialists Psc
    541 W College St Ste 2400, Florence, AL 35630 (256) 767-0081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Alabama Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Nov 28, 2022
    I am 60 years old and I am also an RN. If you want to know if a Physician is good or not, just ask a nurse. I can say without hesitation that Dr. Robbins is one of the most knowledgeable, most compassionate and caring Womens Physician in this area. Those who are able to get an appointment with her are very blessed!
    About Dr. Mary Robbins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1336275627
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Tn College Of Med
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
