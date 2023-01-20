Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Berwyn Heights, MD. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College - School of Dentistry - D.D.S. and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Maryland Oral Surgery Associates College Park6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste M1, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Directions (240) 363-5174Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- NCAS
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would return bexcause of my experience with dr. Robinson.
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992952154
Education & Certifications
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California
- Meharry Medical College - School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
- Xavier University - BS
- Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
824 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
