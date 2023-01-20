See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Berwyn Heights, MD
Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
5.0 (824)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS

Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Berwyn Heights, MD. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. They graduated from Meharry Medical College - School of Dentistry - D.D.S. and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Robinson works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates in Berwyn Heights, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Robinson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Oral Surgery Associates College Park
    6201 Greenbelt Rd Ste M1, Berwyn Heights, MD 20740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 363-5174
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Bone Tumor
Canine Teeth, Absence Upper Permanent
Aging Face
Bone Tumor
Canine Teeth, Absence Upper Permanent

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Canine Teeth, Absence Upper Permanent Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • NCAS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 824 ratings
    Patient Ratings (824)
    5 Star
    (805)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?

    Jan 20, 2023
    I would return bexcause of my experience with dr. Robinson.
    Anonymous — Jan 20, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Robinson to family and friends

    Dr. Robinson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Robinson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS.

    About Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992952154
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery - Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, California
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Meharry Medical College - School of Dentistry - D.D.S.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Xavier University - BS
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Robinson works at Maryland Oral Surgery Associates in Berwyn Heights, MD. View the full address on Dr. Robinson’s profile.

    824 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Robinson, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.