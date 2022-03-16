Overview of Dr. Mary Saleme, MD

Dr. Mary Saleme, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Saleme works at Pediatric Group Of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.