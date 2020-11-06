Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samplaski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Samplaski works at
Locations
-
1
William F. Reynolds M.d. Inc.1808 Verdugo Blvd Ste 318, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-1278
-
2
Beverly Hills Diagnostic Breast Center Medical Group9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 305, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 601-2166
-
3
Norris Cancer Center1441 Eastlake Ave # NOR7416, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (323) 865-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samplaski?
Dr. Samplaski is amazing. I've had two visits with her. Both times she has explained my condition and my options fully. She is very patient and listens carefully to all of my questions. She never disregards any of my concerns or rushes me out of the appointment, even though I can see that she is very busy. She is also very open and forthright about her limitations and the limitations of medicine in general, and she is never condescending to me. I definitely trust her with my health and well-being.
About Dr. Mary Samplaski, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1093985756
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- Concordia University Wisconsin
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samplaski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samplaski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samplaski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samplaski works at
Dr. Samplaski has seen patients for Hydrocele, Testicular Dysfunction and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samplaski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Samplaski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samplaski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samplaski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samplaski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.