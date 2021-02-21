Dr. Mary Scannell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scannell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Scannell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Scannell, MD
Dr. Mary Scannell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Scannell's Office Locations
Mary E Scannell MD PC140 W Boylston Dr, Worcester, MA 01606 Directions (508) 853-6662
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been going to Dr Scannell for 25+ years. We have all been very pleased with the care we have received. Dr. Scannell has extensive experience/knowledge and is very easy to talk with. Highly recommend Dr. Scannell.
About Dr. Mary Scannell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scannell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scannell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scannell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Scannell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scannell.
