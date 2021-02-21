Overview of Dr. Mary Scannell, MD

Dr. Mary Scannell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Scannell works at Scannell Chernosky/Hallenbeck in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.