Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO
Overview of Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO
Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.
Dr. Schinkel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Schinkel's Office Locations
-
1
Bjc Medical Group Ent Specialists At Alton4 Memorial Dr Ste 230B, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (314) 953-6093
- 2 600 S 13th St Ste I, Pekin, IL 61554 Directions (309) 620-9848
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Christian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schinkel?
She is an excellent Doctor. she is so nice and smart
About Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1386892172
Education & Certifications
- KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schinkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schinkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schinkel works at
Dr. Schinkel has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinkel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.