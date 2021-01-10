Overview of Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO

Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.



Dr. Schinkel works at Bjc Medical Group Ent Specialists At Alton in Alton, IL with other offices in Pekin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.