See All Otolaryngologists in Alton, IL
Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO

Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Christian Hospital.

Dr. Schinkel works at Bjc Medical Group Ent Specialists At Alton in Alton, IL with other offices in Pekin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dentofacial Anomalies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Schinkel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bjc Medical Group Ent Specialists At Alton
    4 Memorial Dr Ste 230B, Alton, IL 62002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 953-6093
  2. 2
    600 S 13th St Ste I, Pekin, IL 61554 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 620-9848

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alton Memorial Hospital
  • Christian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dentofacial Anomalies
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Dentofacial Anomalies
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schinkel?

    Jan 10, 2021
    She is an excellent Doctor. she is so nice and smart
    Cindy Herrmann — Jan 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schinkel to family and friends

    Dr. Schinkel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schinkel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO.

    About Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386892172
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KS UNIV OF MED & BIOSCI COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schinkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schinkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schinkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schinkel has seen patients for Dentofacial Anomalies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schinkel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schinkel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schinkel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schinkel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schinkel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mary Schinkel, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.