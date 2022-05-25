See All Oncologists in Englewood, CO
Oncology
Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They graduated from St Louis University - School of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Schmitz works at Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schmitz's Office Locations

    Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology
    Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology
    701 E Hampden Ave Ste 210, Englewood, CO 80113
    (303) 963-0958

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oophorectomy
Adenomyosis
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 135 ratings
    May 25, 2022
    Dr. Schmitz was kind, caring, very attentive to detail, extremely knowledgable-listened without computer assistance, reassuring in her diagnosis- her staff- Jennifer-very competent also- a lovely front office as well- thank you.
    — May 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1700840709
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State University - School of Medicine/Wright Patterson AFB
    • Wright State University - School of Medicine
    • St Louis University - School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Jo Schmitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schmitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schmitz works at Rocky Mountain Gynecologic Oncology in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Schmitz’s profile.

    Dr. Schmitz has seen patients for Oophorectomy and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    135 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

