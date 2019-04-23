Dr. Mary Schofield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schofield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Schofield, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Schofield, MD
Dr. Mary Schofield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thompsons Station, TN. They completed their residency with Alton Ochsner Med Fndn|University Of Ky Hospital
Dr. Schofield's Office Locations
Grace Pediatrics990 Elliston Way, Thompsons Station, TN 37179 Directions (629) 219-5902
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schofield?
Dr Schofield is absolutely amazing. She is incredibly caring and on top of things. She is a great listener and has a deep well of knowledge. The nurses and staff are friendly and caring as well. I highly recommend Dr Schofield with your little one!
About Dr. Mary Schofield, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1346221892
Education & Certifications
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn|University Of Ky Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schofield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schofield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schofield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Schofield. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schofield.
