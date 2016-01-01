Overview of Dr. Mary Michael Schweiker, MD

Dr. Mary Michael Schweiker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Schweiker works at Monument Avenue Pediatrics in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.