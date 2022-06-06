Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sebastian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD
Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Sebastian works at
Dr. Sebastian's Office Locations
Virginia Hospital Center1625 N George Mason Dr Ste 315, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 717-4217
Virginia Hospital Center Arlington1701 N George Mason Dr, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 558-6311
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sebastian was my doctor 11 years ago and did a fabulous job with my breast surgery.
About Dr. Mary Sebastian, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Medical College of Virginia
- Medical College of Virginia
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sebastian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sebastian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sebastian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sebastian has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sebastian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sebastian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sebastian.
