Dr. Mary Sedarous, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Sedarous, MD
Dr. Mary Sedarous, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Sedarous works at
Dr. Sedarous' Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - ALS Clinic2100 State Route 33, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 775-5500
Monmouth Ocean Neurology1944 State Route 33 Ste 206, Neptune, NJ 07753 Directions (732) 774-4407
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sedarous is an extremely knowledgeable and caring physician. She asked all the right questions of my husband and listened patiently to my concerns about his advanced dementia. I couldn't be more pleased that Dr. Sedarous was recommended by my husband's cardiologist. He stated that she was excellent and I concur. Don't believe everything that you read.
About Dr. Mary Sedarous, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1114187465
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Neuromuscular Medicine
