Overview of Dr. Mary Shaver, MD

Dr. Mary Shaver, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Conway Regional Health System and Ozark Health.



They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.