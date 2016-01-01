Dr. Sheehan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD
Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Sheehan's Office Locations
Mental Health Care Inc5707 N 22nd St, Tampa, FL 33610 Directions (813) 272-2244
- 2 7720 WASHINGTON ST, Port Richey, FL 34668 Directions (727) 816-1200
Pro Comprehensive Addiction Svcs Inc6150 150th Ave N, Clearwater, FL 33760 Directions (727) 507-4673
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Sheehan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1407869829
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRELAND / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheehan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheehan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheehan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheehan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheehan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheehan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.