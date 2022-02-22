Overview of Dr. Mary Shriver, DO

Dr. Mary Shriver, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Shriver works at Neurologic Care Center PA in Tampa, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.