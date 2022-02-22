See All Neurologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Mary Shriver, DO

Neurology
2.3 (37)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mary Shriver, DO

Dr. Mary Shriver, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Shriver works at Neurologic Care Center PA in Tampa, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shriver's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurologic Care Center P.A.
    6101 Webb Rd Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 249-0922
  2. 2
    Wilmington Island Dme Inc
    1890 West Bay Dr Ste W4, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 249-0922
  3. 3
    1920 West Bay Dr Ste 5, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 249-0922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Head CT Scan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Dementia or Depression Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test

Treatment frequency



Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Feb 22, 2022
    My initial appointment wasn't the best but that is always the case with me having been Epileptic for 20 years and I deal with a great amount of anxiety because I've had some bad relationships with Neurologists over the years. The next time I walked in, she offered some insight regarding my condition after looking at my test results the last Dr had done which he failed to give me. Five Neurologists later, I'm happy with the one I have at the moment. I don't know that it will always be this way with her but she's given me a reason to stop and actually write this review.
    — Feb 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mary Shriver, DO
    About Dr. Mary Shriver, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316999519
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mary Shriver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shriver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shriver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shriver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shriver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shriver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shriver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shriver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

