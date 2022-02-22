Dr. Mary Shriver, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shriver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Shriver, DO
Dr. Mary Shriver, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Shriver's Office Locations
Neurologic Care Center P.A.6101 Webb Rd Ste 210, Tampa, FL 33615 Directions (813) 249-0922
Wilmington Island Dme Inc1890 West Bay Dr Ste W4, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (813) 249-0922
- 3 1920 West Bay Dr Ste 5, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (813) 249-0922
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My initial appointment wasn't the best but that is always the case with me having been Epileptic for 20 years and I deal with a great amount of anxiety because I've had some bad relationships with Neurologists over the years. The next time I walked in, she offered some insight regarding my condition after looking at my test results the last Dr had done which he failed to give me. Five Neurologists later, I'm happy with the one I have at the moment. I don't know that it will always be this way with her but she's given me a reason to stop and actually write this review.
About Dr. Mary Shriver, DO
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316999519
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Dr. Shriver has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shriver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shriver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shriver speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Shriver. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shriver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shriver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shriver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.