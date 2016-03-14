Dr. Simonson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mary Simonson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mary Simonson, MD
Dr. Mary Simonson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of South Dakota.
Dr. Simonson's Office Locations
Mary K. Simonson MD Pllc4041 Ruston Way Ste 202, Tacoma, WA 98402 Directions (253) 759-0288Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been visiting with her for more than 16 years. She has truly changed my life for the better. She is extremely competent and knowledgably. She listens and provides excellent guidance. She is non-judgmental. I would highly recommend Dr. Mary Simonson to any of my friends or associates.
About Dr. Mary Simonson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1316948359
Education & Certifications
- University of South Dakota
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simonson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simonson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Simonson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simonson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simonson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simonson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.